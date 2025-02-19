Gujarat’s cybercrime branch busts racket selling videos of female patients; three arrested

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has arrested two suspects from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the viral videos of female patients undergoing treatment and examinations at Payal Maternity Home & Surgical Hospital near Raiya Circle in Rajkot.

The accused were allegedly selling these illicit videos on a Telegram channel, charging hefty amounts from subscribers.

Investigators have uncovered further evidence of the financial transactions linked to the illegal activity.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has confirmed that the hospital’s CCTV IP system was hacked, allowing unauthorised access to private footage.

One such video, showing a woman receiving treatment in a gynecological hospital, recently went viral on Telegram, with group members being invited to access similar content.

The circulation of such videos is a direct violation of patient privacy, prompting authorities to register a case and take strict legal action.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Cyber Crime and Crime Branch teams conducted coordinated raids across multiple states, leading them to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where they apprehended three suspects.

Among them, Pragnesh Patil and Prajwal Teli were arrested from Sangli and Latur in Maharashtra, while another suspect was caught in Uttar Pradesh.