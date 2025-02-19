Gujarat’s cybercrime branch busts racket selling videos of female patients; three arrested

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has arrested two suspects from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the viral videos of female patients undergoing treatment and examinations at Payal Maternity Home & Surgical Hospital near Raiya Circle in Rajkot.
The accused were allegedly selling these illicit videos on a Telegram channel, charging hefty amounts from subscribers.
Investigators have uncovered further evidence of the financial transactions linked to the illegal activity.
Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has confirmed that the hospital’s CCTV IP system was hacked, allowing unauthorised access to private footage.
One such video, showing a woman receiving treatment in a gynecological hospital, recently went viral on Telegram, with group members being invited to access similar content.
The circulation of such videos is a direct violation of patient privacy, prompting authorities to register a case and take strict legal action.
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Cyber Crime and Crime Branch teams conducted coordinated raids across multiple states, leading them to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where they apprehended three suspects.
Among them, Pragnesh Patil and Prajwal Teli were arrested from Sangli and Latur in Maharashtra, while another suspect was caught in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, investigators are interrogating seven more individuals linked to the case, hinting at a larger operation.
The case revolves around the illegal sharing of private videos capturing female patients undergoing sensitive medical procedures, including sonography, breast check-ups, gynecological treatments, childbirth, and CT scans at a Rajkot maternity hospital.
These videos were allegedly uploaded and sold through Telegram and YouTube channels, exposing victims to severe privacy violations.
Cyber Crime ACP Hardik Mankadia confirmed earlier that viral videos on YouTube and Telegram have come under the cybercrime department's radar, linking the probe to their spread.
"Investigators are analysing the content," he said, adding that the video surfaced on YouTube on January 6 and a Telegram channel was created in September 2024.
Mankadia stated that legal action is imminent. "A case registered under Sections 66E and 67 of the Cyber Crime IT Act," reinforcing the department’s strict stance.
According to the crime branch, the two arrested suspects were actively profiting from this illicit trade by charging substantial amounts for access to the content.
As the investigation deepens, officials are preparing to transfer the suspects from Maharashtra to Ahmedabad for further legal action, strengthening their crackdown on the perpetrators.
Preliminary findings suggest a nationwide racket exploiting hospital CCTV footage, with cybercriminals operating across Gujarat and at least two other states.
The misused footage was traced back to Rajkot's Payal Maternity Home & Surgical Hospital, prompting an immediate raid by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime officials.
Statements from doctors and staff have been recorded, as authorities work to dismantle the larger network behind the privacy breach.