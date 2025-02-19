Inquiry into station stampede on fast track, report soon: Rlys

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last Saturday is progressing rapidly, with a special inquiry team of two members reviewing statements from hundreds of people, including railway employees from various departments, according to officials in the railway ministry. Sources say the team is on track to finalise the investigation report at the earliest.
The Ministry of Railways is reportedly preparing to take stern punitive action against those found responsible for the incident, regardless of their rank following the inquiry committee report.
Officials stressed on prioritising accountability in the aftermath of the tragedy. However, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer report that surfaced in the media on Monday has caused ripples within the railway administration and contradicted claims made by top-ranking officials regarding the stampede.
The report flags lapses in crowd control on Saturday, contributing to the tragedy.
Speaking to this newspaper on Tuesday, a senior official said the RPF report came from a single officer and did not represent a formal inquiry.
“The investigation into the stampede is moving quickly. The inquiry team, consisting of two members are expected to complete the report soon,” he said, pleading anonymity.
A senior ministry official added that nearly 100 railway employees and others have recorded their statements since the inquiry began. “Notices have been issued to several more individuals and railway staff, including RPF members, to provide their testimonies, said the official.
Speaking to this newspaper on Monday, a top-ranking official from the ministry had emphasised, “Taking any action before the report of the inquiry committee, and without allowing those found responsible to respond, would not be in keeping with natural justice”. Around 300 railway staff members from across departments were on duty on the day of the stampede.
The railway inquiry team is believed to have started recording the statements of all those on duty on platforms 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, in addition to porters, vendors, and others on the day the stampede occurred. The inquiry is expected to continue gathering vital information to determine the stampede’s exact cause and make recommendations to ensure such incidents do not recur.
Over 1.16 cr travellers between Feb 11 & 18
The ongoing Maha Kumbh has resulted in an unprecedented number of passengers travelling by rail, surpassing previous records. The Indian Railways faces significant challenges in managing the massive influx, especially from the Hindi heartlands. Over 1.16 crore passengers have travelled from Prayagraj to various destinations between February 11 and 18, with regular and special trains making 2,578 trips.