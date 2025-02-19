Modi government diverting attention instead of creating employment: Congress

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Centre over the issue of unemployment, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that the situation is so bad that lakhs of youth are forced to go abroad to find employment.

It also alleged that the Modi government is constantly engaged in diverting the country's attention.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report that cited a report by Mercer-Mettl - 'India's Graduate Skill Index 2025 ' - which claims that only 42.6 per cent of Indian graduates are employable, meaning 57.4 per cent are unable to find work.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Today the youth is frustrated and disappointed with unemployment. The situation is so bad that lakhs of youth are forced to go abroad to find employment, but the Modi government is constantly engaged in diverting the country's attention instead of creating employment."