Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over inflation

RAE BARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of diverting attention from real issues and promoting capitalists.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency, first visited the Hanuman temple at Churuva border. After spending some time at the temple, he proceeded towards Bachhrawan.

At Bachhrawan, the former Congress president addressed a party workers' conference and urged them to maintain a stronghold at the booth level.

"Inflation has risen significantly, and the BJP government is only promoting capitalists," he alleged.