SC grants bail to Chhattisgarh Congress MLA accused of provoking violence at collectorate premises

RAIPUR: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Congress MLA from Bhilai Devendra Yadav, sent to jail in connection with arson and violence at Baloda Bazar collectorate premises on June 10 last year.

Yadav was arrested by Chhattisgarh police on August 17, 2024, from his residence in Bhilai. He was accused of provoking the protestors and allegedly incited them leading to vandalism. He is expected to be released from the Raipur Central Jail by Friday evening.

Following the decision of the Apex Court, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel took to X-handle alleging that the Congress leader Yadav was jailed in a "government conspiracy" case. Baghel claimed it would be proved soon that the government had "wrongly kept Yadav in jail for months”.

“Due to incompetent government, the incident of arson at the offices of collector and superintendent of police in Baloda Bazar happened. Vishnu Deo Sai government and the home minister are responsible for it”, Baghel stated.