VHP's Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti warns of mass movement if Sanjauli mosque is not demolished in 15 days

SHIMLA: Members of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti and a civil society group have demanded that the civic body demolish a mosque in the Sanjauli locality here and warned of a 'mass movement' if it was not done within 15 days.

In December the municipal commissioner here granted the Sanjauli mosque committee three months to raze the 'unauthorised' floors of the five-storey mosque.

It had also directed the committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to file the next status report on March 15, after which the hearing of the remaining two floors of the mosque will take place.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Civil Society, Sanjauli, and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti met the Municipal Commissioner of Shimla and submitted a memorandum over their demand.

They claimed that despite the municipal commissioner ordering the demolition of the structure, nothing has been done so far.

The groups have warned of a mass movement against the authorities if the mosque is not demolished within 15 days.