Absconding Hizbul militant arrested in Jammu's Reasi after 18 years on the run

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested an absconding militant, who had been on the run for 18 years, from a forest area near Gujjar Kothian in Reasi district.

According to a police spokesperson, Anwar Ali Chouhan, 40, a resident of Gujjar Kothian in Reasi district has been wanted in several criminal and militancy-related cases.

“He had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant outfit in 2001 and remained active for seven years. He later surrendered in 2007 in Kashmir but subsequently went underground. Police conducted raids many times at his house at Gujjar Kothian, Chinore Jammu and Kherpora, Anantnag but he was not found at these locations,” he said.

Consequently, the court was approached and action under Section 82, 83 Cr.PC was initiated against him as he was absconding.

According to a police spokesman, many police cases are registered against Anwar. “On January 5, 2006 an FIR No. 04/2006 U/S 307, 120B ,121 (A) RPC, 7/27 Arms Act was registered at P/S Reasi after militants fired on a police party during a search operation in the forest area of Jadd, Talwara. Militants had managed to escape but one grenade was recovered during the searches. During the investigation of the case, Anwar’s involvement was revealed,” he said.

He further said that Anwar Ali was also wanted in connection with a on April 7, 2006, wherein a hand grenade was thrown on a bus at Baradari, Reasi in which one person was killed and four others injured.

“During investigation of the case, a charge sheet was presented before the court U/S 512 Cr.PC against Anwar and his brother Mumtaz Ali Chouhan. Mumtaz was arrested in 2007 but Anwar was absconding,” he added.