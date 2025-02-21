Guwahati Diary | Meghalaya government rubbishes CM’s charge

Meghalaya govt rubbishes CM’s charge

The Meghalaya govt has rejected Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is issuing fake degrees and certificates to students. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said, “USTM is a state university, mandated by the Assembly of Meghalaya. Degrees are recognised by UGC and Medical Council. Therefore, there is no question of it being fake. It is a genuine university supported by the Meghalaya government.” Recently, Sarma referred to the private university, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, as “fraud,” accusing it of issuing fake degrees and certificates.

Bid to restore habitat for wild elephants

Aaranyak, a well-known biodiversity conservation organization, has initiated efforts to restore habitation of wild elephants in Udalguri district, which is significantly impacted by human-elephant conflicts. As part of the initiative, a co-managed nursery has been set up over an area of 0.89 hectares with focus on raising plant species native to the state. “In the last two years, around 27.55 lakh saplings of 17 native species were raised in the nursery and those will be eventually planted at the habitat restoration site,” said Dr Alolika Sinha, a conservation biologist.