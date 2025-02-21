Guwahati Diary | Meghalaya government rubbishes CM’s charge

Meghalaya govt rubbishes CM’s charge
The Meghalaya govt has rejected Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is issuing fake degrees and certificates to students. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said, “USTM is a state university, mandated by the Assembly of Meghalaya. Degrees are recognised by UGC and Medical Council. Therefore, there is no question of it being fake. It is a genuine university supported by the Meghalaya government.” Recently, Sarma referred to the private university, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, as “fraud,” accusing it of issuing fake degrees and certificates.
Bid to restore habitat for wild elephants
Aaranyak, a well-known biodiversity conservation organization, has initiated efforts to restore habitation of wild elephants in Udalguri district, which is significantly impacted by human-elephant conflicts. As part of the initiative, a co-managed nursery has been set up over an area of 0.89 hectares with focus on raising plant species native to the state. “In the last two years, around 27.55 lakh saplings of 17 native species were raised in the nursery and those will be eventually planted at the habitat restoration site,” said Dr Alolika Sinha, a conservation biologist.
30K illegal immigrants deported till date
Over 1.65 lakh illegal immigrants were detected in Assam till 2024 but only 30,115 were deported, the Assembly was told on Wednesday. In a written reply, Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora said 1,65,531 illegal immigrants were detected till December 31, 2024. He, however, did not mention to which country/countries the 30,115 were deported by the government. The people were detected based on the norms of the historic Assam Accord signed by the Centre in 1985 at the end of the six-year-long bloody Assam agitation which was spearheaded by All Assam Students’ Union.
