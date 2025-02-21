NDA decides to fight state polls together for two years

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, buoyed by their victory in the Delhi assembly election, have decided to contest all upcoming state elections together over the next two years. The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of all NDA leaders and chief ministers, shortly after the swearing-in of Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda attended the meeting.

The NDA’s first challenge will be the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year. The NDA alliance is currently in power in the state, and sources indicate that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA alliance in the polls. Other states, including West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, will also go to polls over the next two years.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Bihar BJP, Vinod Tawde, said, “NDA leaders resolved to fight assembly elections together, strongly and unitedly, in the states going to polls in the next two years.”