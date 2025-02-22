Constable's wife found dead under mysterious circumstances at staff quarters in Patna

PATNA: A police constable's wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the staff quarters of Patna's Pirbahore police station in the wee hours of Saturday, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika (30), wife of constable Dhananjay Kumar, who was posted at the Pirbahore police station, the officer said.

Based on the statements of the deceased's family, the police have registered a case against Dhananjay Kumar who is absconding.