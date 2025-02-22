Railway job scam: CBI registers FIR against three officials on charges of bribery

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has registered an FIR against three railway officials for allegedly manipulating a recruitment examination to ensure a job for a person in the railways in return for Rs 15 lakh.

The anti-graft central probe agency took action after receiving a reference from the vigilance department of the Central Railway, officials said.

In the FIR the CBI has named Goods Train Manager Rajendra Kumar Meena, Assistant TRD Helper Sapna Meena, Tech-II Chetram Meena, who all are posted at the Kota division in the West Central Railway. Along with these officials, the CBI has also booked a private person, Lakshmi Meena, who allegedly acted as an imposter and appeared in the examination in place of a candidate.

In the FIR the CBI has alleged that Sapna Meena, in connivance with the other accused, secured a job for a person in the Indian Railways through fraudulent means as well as instead of illegal financial gratification of Rs 15 lakh.

“It was also alleged that accused dummy candidate (Lakshmi Meena) had appeared in the railway exam and photographs, fake identities, fingerprints of the dummy candidate were utilised in the entire selection process of the Railway Recruitment Exam,” a senior CBI official said.

Following the registration of the FIR, the agency sleuths conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan, the official said, as the investigation into the case continued.