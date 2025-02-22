'Steel and Spirit' to drive future leadership for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi asked emerging leaders on Friday to put their soul into developing institutions of global excellence to facilitate India’s rise as a global power. His exhortation came at the inauguration of the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025 here, where he said, “SOUL’s objective should be to instil both the ‘Steel and Spirit’ in every sector to build Viksit Bharat.”

The PM emphasised the importance of grooming “better citizens” and “exceptional leaders” in every field for nation-building. He described SOUL as a milestone in India’s journey toward becoming Viksit Bharat, adding that it would not remain just an acronym but also the soul of India’s social fabric. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, Modi said that visionary leaders aim to liberate India from the chains of slavery and transform the nation with the help of just 100 effective and efficient leaders.

Acknowledging that every citizen is working to fulfil the dreams of Viksit Bharat, Modi underscored the role of human resources in the progress of any nation. He cited Gujarat’s rise due to leadership driven by human capital despite a lack of natural resources. “Human resources has the greatest potential to overcome challenges,” he said, adding resources are key to driving innovation and harnessing skills today.