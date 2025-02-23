ISRO to reinforce technological innovations for Chhattisgarh’s multi-sectoral growth

RAIPUR: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will collaborate with Chhattisgarh on technology and innovations and be a part of the state’s efforts to harness the benefits of space-based applications for sustainable progress.

The expert team from ISRO will soon visit the state to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and on-ground implementation, ensuring that space-based solutions directly benefit citizens, policymakers, and industries.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held extensive discussions with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, exploring possibilities for utilising space technology in agriculture, water resource management, environmental conservation, and disaster mitigation.

The focus of deliberations between the two also emphasised satellite-based surveys, geo-mapping, and data-driven decision-making to enhance governance and boost economic development. ISRO will extend full support to Chhattisgarh.

“With ISRO’s collaboration, Chhattisgarh will adopt a scientific approach to address key challenges. This initiative will equip farmers with precise data, optimise resource management, and accelerate the state’s overall progress,” said the chief minister.

As part of this initiative, a high-level ISRO team will visit Chhattisgarh to conduct a comprehensive study using satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and advanced data analytics, a senior government official familiar with the development told TNIE.