Amit Shah urges J&K youth to explore India, says entire country is theirs

The Home Minister highlighted the devastating impact of terrorism on the region. "Violence brings nothing. Due to decades of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, 36,000 people lost their lives," he said.

Shah further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 had ensured equality for all citizens. "Now, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have equal rights anywhere in India, just like the people of Delhi, Rajasthan, or Gujarat," he said.

"You have rights over Jammu and Kashmir, but isn’t it good that you also have equal rights over the other 29 states of the country? Like Jammu and Kashmir, the whole country is yours," he added.

Encouraging the youth to explore India, he said, “Our country is our home. If you don’t step out of Jammu and Kashmir, you will not be able to know the country. So, don’t you think you should visit and understand it better? In your next school vacation, you must visit any of the states with your parents. If required, have a fight at home, but you must visit one of the states.”

Shah also noted that in the past 10 years, terrorism in J&K has significantly reduced, incidents of bomb blasts and stone pelting have come to an end, and schools are operating regularly.

Highlighting development in the region, he mentioned that elections had been conducted for local bodies, and 36,000 people were elected as panch and sarpanch in the past decade. "Tomorrow, any one of you can become a people's representative," he told the youth.

He further reminded them of key infrastructure developments in J&K, stating, "The world's tallest railway bridge is now in Jammu and Kashmir. Asia’s longest tunnel is also here. It is the only place with two AIIMS and two IIMs.”