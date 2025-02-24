Five-year-old boy dies after 16-hour rescue operation in Rajasthan borewell accident

The rescue operation with available means was started around an hour after the boy had accidentally slipped into the borewell on Sunday, and was later joined by the NDRF and SDRF, the SDM said.

The boy was supplied oxygen through a pipe, DSP Jaiprakash Atal said, adding that the post-mortem was underway.

The boy's parents have submitted a complaint of accident in the matter and accordingly a case will be registered for further investigation, the DSP added.

The boy, identified as Prahalad's son Kalulal Bagariya, a resident of the Paraliya village under the Dug police station, fell into the borewell in the field while his parents were busy on other side of the field.