Laser show, fireworks: Over 8,000 perform ‘Jhumoir’ in PM Modi’s presence

GUWAHATI: Over 8,000 young Adivasi (tea garden community) men and women danced together as Assam on Monday took Jhumoir to the world stage in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM set the tone for the dance ensemble, organised to mark the 200 years of Assam Tea, by playing on the “Dhomsa”, a traditional drum played by the tea garden community.

The Jhumoir performance, the biggest ever, was staged at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and heads of mission and ambassadors of over 60 countries were also present. The event featured a laser show and fireworks.

Addressing people, Modi said, “Who will know the colour and fragrance of tea more than a tea seller. As you are deeply connected to Jhumoir and the tea garden culture, I am similarly connected (to tea).”

The PM said the event was a reflection of Assam’s pride and a demonstration of India’s diversity. He recalled a Bihu dance performance by over 11,000 artists at the same venue in 2023 and said he still cannot forget that spectacle.

The PM said there was a time when Assam and the Northeast waited for development; when the culture of the region was neglected. Now, Modi has become the brand ambassador of the culture of the Northeast, he added.

He also said that he was the first PM to stay at the Kaziranga National Park and tell the world about its biodiversity.