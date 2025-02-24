SC junks plea to regulate Internet prices, says it is a free market

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking regulation of Internet prices in the country.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed the plea filed by one Rajat, saying consumers had multiple options for availing of Internet services.

"It's a free market. There are several options. BSNL and MTNL are also giving you Internet," the bench observed.