Tejashwi Yadav claims PM Modi's Bihar visit aimed at election management, Paswan hits back

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar was primarily intended to issue "instructions" for effective "management" of assembly elections in the state, which are due later this year.

The former deputy CM claimed he had predicted, soon after the Delhi assembly elections, that the PM would turn his focus to Bihar.

"The PM is not coming here with any solutions to the state's problems of unemployment and poverty.

Bihar continues to be the most backward state in the country despite being under NDA rule for 20 years", alleged Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition.

"I had said soon after the Delhi assembly results that now the PM and his top aides will make a beeline for Bihar since this is the only state where polls are scheduled this year. Modi is coming to Bhagalpur to issue instructions to some people for suitable management of the elections", said Yadav, without elaborating further.