WB CM Mamata announces stipend hike for doctors amid protests over RG Kar case

KOLKATA: After the RG Kar victim rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor on August 9 last year Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the junior doctors on Monday and announced an increase in stipend for interns, house-staffs and post-doctoral trainee doctors.

Addressing the program ‘Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva’ which was attended by the top brass of the state administration, Banerjee said, “The salaries of interns, house staff, post-graduate trainees and post-doctoral trainees are being raised by Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 for senior doctors. The suspension of the junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital is also being withdrawn,” Mamata said.

Following the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College, doctors protested for days demanding better security. They accused a section of staff and doctors linked to Trinamool of controlling state-run hospitals and fostering a threat culture.

The junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital were suspended following the death of expecting mothers who were allegedly administered faulty saline.

“People reach out to you when they are the most vulnerable. Even though all patients cannot be saved, good behaviour and a few words of sympathy make them happy,” Mamata said in her speech.

“The doctors’ community should be one and rise above politics. Your colour is not of politics but that of humanity and service.”

In her address Mamata said that since coming to power in 2011 her government had taken giant steps to improve the standard of service in public health care.

“The Left Front when it was in power did not pay attention to the health sector,” she declared. “The health department was run by a minister of state. After becoming the chief minister, I realised the health department needed a full-time minister and kept the portfolio with myself.”