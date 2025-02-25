BJP, Congress trade charges over finance ministry’s report on USAID funds

NEW DELHI: Referring to the Union finance ministry annual report on USAID-funded projects in India, Congress on Monday claimed it has thoroughly exposed the government’s “falsehoods.” In response, the BJP accused the opposition party of defending “covert interference” by foreign donors attempting to destabilise India.

Amid the raging political row over the USAID’s alleged role in influencing Indian elections, the latest annual report of the finance ministry has disclosed that the agency funded seven projects worth USD 750 million in 2023-24 in partnership with the Government of India.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X: “None other than the Union finance ministry has thoroughly exposed the lies of the PM and his ‘jhoot’ brigade, including the External Affairs Minister.”