DGMO discusses Manipur security, border infrastructure amid ongoing strife

NEW DELHI: Amidst the prevailing strife-torn situation in Manipur, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, paid a crucial visit to the state to discuss the "normalisation" of the situation.

The Army stated on Tuesday that the DGMO visited Manipur on the 24th and 25th to "gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state."

Discussions focused on the normalisation of the security situation, particularly the need to enhance border management and strengthen security infrastructure along the IMB.

Lieutenant General Ghai assessed the security dynamics in the state, including fringe areas, and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. He also emphasised a 'whole-of-government approach' during his interactions with key stakeholders.

During his visit, he met with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary of Manipur, and the Director General of Police.

The DGMO of the Indian Army is responsible for overseeing daily operations, including deployments along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as well as handling counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in various theatres.

Lieutenant General Ghai’s visit underscored the collaborative efforts between the military and state officials in implementing strategic initiatives to promote stability and the welfare of the people of Manipur.