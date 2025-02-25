Three killed as Chhattisgarh BJP MP's convoy vehicle collides with bike

RAIPUR: Three persons riding a motorbike were killed after it was hit by a vehicle engaged in a convoy of the BJP member of parliament Bhojraj Nag at Podgaon, the police said on Tuesday.

The collision occurred late at night in Kanker district, about 180 km south of Raipur. Bhojraj Nag was returning home to Antagarh from Bhanupratapur in Kanker.

“An escort vehicle of the Kanker MP hit a motorcycle while trying to evade stray cattle on the road. Three men on the bike sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital. During the treatment all three succumbed to their injuries," Kanker district police chief Indira Kalyan Elesela told TNIE.