Jaipur Diary | Raj Assembly: Power struggle or genuine stir?

Jaipur is buzzing with political drama as the Rajasthan Assembly remains in turmoil after Minister Avinash Gehlot’s controversial remarks about former PM Indira Gandhi. The situation escalated when 6 Congress MLAs, including PCC chief GS Dotasra, were suspended for protesting against the remarks, and now, the deadlock shows no signs of breaking. But insiders whisper that the real reason behind the Assembly impasse might not just be the protests. An internal tug-of-war is brewing within the Congress. State president Govind Singh Dotasara and LoP Tikaram Julie are allegedly locked in a battle to emerge as the party’s power centre, said leaders.

Vijaynagar scandal heats up

The storm over the alleged blackmail, sextortion, and conversion of Hindu girls in Vijaynagar, Beawar just refuses to die down! And now, Governor Haribhau Bagde has stepped into the controversy with a statement that’s making waves across the state. Speaking at a school event in Jhunjhunu on Sunday, Bagde claimed that the victim girls were targeted solely because of their links to a Hindu organisation. Then came the real bombshell: “Is it a crime, a sin, to be associated with a Hindu organisation? This won’t work anymore!”