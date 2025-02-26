Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet, inducts seven new faces from BJP

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his cabinet with the induction of seven new faces, all from the alliance partner BJP.

The development comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhagalpur where he transferred the 19th instalment of PM Kishan Samman Nidhi to bank accounts of farmers and inaugurated several development projects.

All the seven MLAs were sworn in as ministers at a simple function held at Raj Bhawan.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Speaker of Bihar assembly Nand Kishore Yadav, deputy chief ministers—Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha besides other ministers of the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Those who were inducted as ministers in the much-awaited expansion include—Sanjay Sagaogi (Darbhanga Town), Jibesh Mishra (Jale), Dr. Sunil Kumar (Biharsharif), Raju Kumar Singh (Sahebganj), Krishna Kumar Mantu (Amnour), Motilal Prasad (Riga) and Vijay Mandal (Sikti).

The expansion assumed significance in the wake of assembly elections due in October-November this year. Hours before the expansion of cabinet, revenue and land reforms department minister Dilip Jaiswal resigned from the post of minister on the directive of the central leadership of the party.