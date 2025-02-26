Woman raped inside state transport bus in Pune; accused on the run

PUNE: A man with a criminal record allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the busy Swargate bus stand in the city, police said on Wednesday, adding that multiple teams are looking for the accused who is on the run.

The incident which took place on Tuesday morning drew sharp reactions from Opposition leaders who blamed the Home Department held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to deal with the rising crime in the Pune region.

Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36), the suspect, had cases of theft and chain snatching registered against him, said a Swargate police station official.

Swargate is one of the largest bus junctions of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

According to the woman, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and engaged her in conversation, calling her `Didi' (sister), and said the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform.

He then took her to an empty 'Shiv Shahi' AC bus parked elsewhere on the sprawling station premises.