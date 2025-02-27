Mamata Banerjee claims BJP used fake voters in Delhi, Maharashtra polls; questions EC’s impartiality

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of enrolling fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat to influence elections in Delhi and Maharashtra.

Speaking at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that fair elections are impossible unless the Election Commission remains impartial.

She also criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to influence polling through the rushed appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Banerjee also warned of an indefinite dharna before the poll body's office if corrective measures are not taken.

"How the BJP is manipulating voters' list with the blessings of Election Commission is very much clear," she claimed.

"If I can go for 26 days hunger strike (during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006), then we can start a movement against the Election Commission too. If needed, we can go for dharna before the Election Commission's office for an indefinite period to press for demand to correct voter rolls and remove fake electors," Banerjee said.