Mamata Banerjee claims BJP used fake voters in Delhi, Maharashtra polls; questions EC’s impartiality

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of enrolling fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat to influence elections in Delhi and Maharashtra.
Speaking at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that fair elections are impossible unless the Election Commission remains impartial.
She also criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to influence polling through the rushed appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
Banerjee also warned of an indefinite dharna before the poll body's office if corrective measures are not taken.
"How the BJP is manipulating voters' list with the blessings of Election Commission is very much clear," she claimed.
"If I can go for 26 days hunger strike (during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006), then we can start a movement against the Election Commission too. If needed, we can go for dharna before the Election Commission's office for an indefinite period to press for demand to correct voter rolls and remove fake electors," Banerjee said.
Banerjee accused the BJP of "ensuring enrolment of fake voters from other states in various districts of West Bengal with the help of the EC", she said.
"We will identify fake voters who have been enrolled on the voter list with the help of the BJP. We will not allow outsiders (BJP) to capture Bengal," the TMC supremo claimed.
Banerjee further said, "What BJP has done in Delhi (assembly polls) can't be repeated in Bengal."
Notably, the BJP swept aside the AAP, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections. AAP secured only 22 seats with the top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia suffering defeats while the BJP ended its 27-year drought in Delhi.
Banerjee's remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the state, with both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP gearing up for a fierce electoral battle.
Banerjee also strongly condemned the deportation of "illegal" Indian immigrants from the United States in chains, calling it "shameful", and questioned why the BJP-led central government did not send planes to bring them back.
"Whenever elections approach, the BJP talks about infiltration, but our citizens are deported from the US in chains. Those who returned were brought back in chains. Why? It is a matter of shame for the country," she said.
Drawing a comparison, Banerjee pointed out that Colombia arranged planes to bring back its citizens, and questioned why the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre could not do the same.
"If Colombia can send planes to bring back its citizens, why can't our central government ensure a humane return for our people?" she asked.
(With inputs from PTI)