Bird flu detected in three pet cats, live bird market in Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: India has reported four cases of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), detected in three pet cats and a live bird market in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara.

The Centre stated that as soon as the Department of Animal Husbandry was notified, immediate public health measures were initiated.

Following the detection of the cases, concerns were raised about the potential evolution of the H5N1 virus and its transmission to humans. Authorities collected 65 human samples from veterinarians, other contacts, and people working in the live bird market.

The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing on 10 February.