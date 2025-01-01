Former Punjab BSP President Jasvir Singh Garhi joins AAP

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab BSP President Jasvir Singh Garhi, along with his supporters, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party, assuring AAP’s dedication to social justice and inclusive governance.

Along with Garhi, former General Secretary of BSP Punjab, Dr Jaspreet Singh, also joined the AAP. The occasion was marked by the presence of MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori and Sukhwinder Sukhi.

Welcoming Garhi, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is dedicated to carrying forward the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. Together, we will ensure justice, equality, and opportunities for every section of society.”

Reflecting on his political journey and the circumstances leading to his decision, Garhi addressed the media about his move to AAP. “For the past two months, I remained silent about the decision taken by my previous party. I hoped they would introspect and correct their mistakes. Instead, I felt betrayed, as though my political assassination was carried out, similar to the sidelining of many leaders who stood with Kanshi Ram,” he said.

Highlighting AAP’s commitment to Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram’s ideology, Garhi credited MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi for guiding him. “Sukhi showed us that only the Aam Aadmi Party can truly carry forward the legacy of Ambedkar into every household. Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, AAP printed calendars featuring Ambedkar’s image and distributed them to homes in Delhi. In Punjab, 50,000 government offices now display Ambedkar's photo,” he said.