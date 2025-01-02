India, Pakistan share lists of nuke installations as part of 30-yr pact

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged the list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral agreement that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other’s such facilities, continuing with an over-three-decade practice.

The regular exchange of these lists is considered a significant confidence-building measure between the two nations. “India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installation and facilities,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.