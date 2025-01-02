Prayagraj airport expands operations for Mahakumbh; introduces round-the-clock flights connecting 23 cities

LUCKNOW: With the Mahakumbh 2025 just a few days away, the Prayagraj Airport authorities are also bracing up to meet the expected crowd of devotees thronging the Sangam city for the next month and a half.

After attaining the status to handle flights round-the-clock and in all weathers, around two dozen flights from different cities are being scheduled at Prayagraj airport during the religious congregation. These flights are scheduled in a way that they will connect with Prayagraj after stopping at different airports for the convenience of the Prayagraj-bound passengers.

For this, aviation companies have started releasing the schedule of their connecting flights. Bookings have also opened. Although the exact days of the week on which these flights would be operated are yet to be finalised by the airport authorities, ticket booking has started for 23 cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Bilaspur, Srinagar, Jammu, and Amritsar airports.

While some will operate daily, others will operate twice or thrice a week, said an official concerned. Among the flights that would be operating to Prayagraj and back include the one between Nagpur and Prayagraj, Prayagraj and Pune, Chennai and Prayagraj, Prayagraj and Jammu, Prayagraj to Amritsar and back via Delhi.

Likewise, the flight between Prayagraj and Chennai would operate via Raipur, between Kochi and Prayagraj would operate via Mumbai, and the flight between Prayagraj and Kochi would operate via Bangalore. Similarly, the flight between Prayagraj and Visakhapatnam would operate via Hyderabad, and the one between Prayagraj and Indore and back would operate via Lucknow.

Currently, direct flights are operating from Prayagraj to various cities including Delhi, Bilaspur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.