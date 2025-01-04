Dehradun Diary | Themed prog to promote voter participation

State Chief Electoral Officer B.V.R.C. Purushottam has announced that themed programmes will be held each month to encourage voter participation. These themes are designed to engage all segments of society in voter awareness initiatives. Under the leadership of Ravi Bijaraniya, president of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Dehradun Chapter, officials from the chapter met Purushottam on Friday to discuss the outline of a special campaign aimed at increasing voter awareness. “Our objective is to ensure that every citizen understands the importance of their voting rights and utilizes them.

Char Dham Yatra authority to be replaced

The ‘Uttarakhand Dharmaswa and Tirthatan Council’ will soon replace the proposed Char Dham Yatra authority to ensure successful management of the yatra. This decision came after stakeholders raised objections during a meeting held at the secretariat. Chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, the meeting included representatives from various groups such as priests, hotel associations, and pony operators. Stakeholders expressed fears that the establishment of an authority could lead to complications in managing the pilgrimage.

Thukral’s move leaves Cong in disarray

Former MLA from Rudrapur, Rajkumar Thukral, who has served two terms, is reportedly considering rejoining the BJP. His announcement to support BJP candidate Vikas Sharma in the upcoming local body elections has put the Congress in a difficult position.”This could complicate matters for the grand old party,” observers noted. Regarding his potential return to the BJP, Thukral stated, “My meeting with the Chief Minister is my entry into the BJP. The BJP is my ‘political mother’. I will follow the directives of the Chief Minister and party officials. We aim to present a victory for Vikas Sharma as a gift to the Chief Minister.”

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com