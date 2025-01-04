Four soldiers killed, one injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Four army personnel died and another was injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, the second such tragedy in less than two weeks.

The accident occurred near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district where the soldiers were on duty, officials said.

The region had received snowfall on Thursday and there were foggy conditions on Saturday.

The Army said that "while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions".

"Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour," the army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," it said and later added that "one more braveheart succumbed to the injuries".