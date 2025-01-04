Maharashtra tops in FDI, gets 31% of total investment

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has emerged as the top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in India during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year, attracting Rs 1.13 lakh crore, according to data shared by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state has bagged 31 per cent of FDI inflow into the country during the period, followed by 21 per cent by Karnataka, 21 per cent by Gujarat, 13 per cent by Delhi and 5 per cent by Tamil Nadu. Total FDI inflows into India during the first half of the fiscal year amounted to Rs 4,596,537 crore.

Between October 2019 and September 2024, Maharashtra attracted Rs 6,45,664 crore in FDI, representing 31.48 per cent of the national total. Karnataka and Gujarat ranked second and third, with shares of 20.79 per cent and 16.44 per cent.