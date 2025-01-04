Nation

Some people trying to disturb peace in name of caste politics: PM Modi

Recalling the NDA government's rural development steps since 2014, Modi cited an SBI report showing poverty in rural India dropped from 26% in 2012 to below 5%, highlighting significant progress.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are trying to disturb peace in the name of caste politics and called for thwarting such designs to preserve the social harmony in rural parts of the country.

Inaugurating the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, the Prime Minister exuded confidence that villages will play a key role in pushing forward the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Without mentioning any names, Modi said certain people are trying to disturb peace by spreading the venom of caste politics. "We have to work to strengthen the heritage of peace and harmony of villages," he said.

Recalling the steps taken by the NDA government since 2014, for rural development, Modi, quoting an SBI research report, said poverty in rural India came down to below 5 per cent from 26 per cent in 2012.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, unlike the previous government, which neglected rural India and left villages deprived of basic necessities even after decades of independence, his government is now focused on empowering villages and addressing the needs of those who were initially overlooked.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks have undertaken a saturation drive for 16 government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra and PM SVANidhi.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities.

Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

