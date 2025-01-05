Mizoram-Myanmar border movement regulated following Union Govt's directives: Official

The border area between Mizoram's six districts—Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip—shares a 510 km-long boundary with Myanmar's Chin state. A public notice issued by the Champhai district police on Friday emphasized that residents from both India and Myanmar who intend to visit the other country will now need a border pass valid for seven days.

To obtain a border pass for entry into Myanmar or India through the Zokhawthar and Hnahlan crossing points, individuals must present a document or certificate verifying that they live within the 10 km radius of the border. The identity proof document can be issued by the local police station officer-in-charge, village chief, or village authority recognized by the government, and it will be valid for one year.

The border pass must be returned at the same crossing point from where it was issued within the seven days. The crossing points will operate from Monday to Saturday, between 6 am and 3:30 pm. Only one adult can be issued a border pass, and minors must be accompanied by parents. In cases where more than three children are travelling with a parent, additional border passes will be issued for the parents, with a maximum of three children per pass.

The issuance of border passes will be managed by state police, Assam Rifles, and medical officials. On December 24, the MHA announced a new protocol that reduced the free movement regime (FMR) range from 16 km to 10 km. Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously announced in February last year that the FMR would be scrapped, an official notification has yet to be issued.

Under the new guidelines, individuals crossing the border from India to Myanmar or Myanmar to India will be given a border pass by the Assam Rifles, which oversees security along the Indo-Myanmar border. The pass will allow for a stay of up to seven days. Individuals will need to report at designated border crossing points, fill out a form, and undergo document inspection. Afterward, state police and health department officials will conduct security and health checks.

The Assam Rifles will upload the forms to the Indo-Myanmar Border portal, record biometric data, and issue a border pass with a photograph and QR code. The pass must be deposited at the same crossing point before the completion of the seven-day period. Police will carry out physical checks to verify the visit of Myanmar nationals, and anyone violating the conditions will face legal action.