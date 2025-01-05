'Recipe for ecological, humanitarian disaster': Congress on Great Nicobar Island infra project

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday termed the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project as a "recipe for ecological and humanitarian disaster" and said the prime minister should immediately order a pause and set up an independent panel to review it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Modi government is pushing ahead with the project despite several objections raised by him in the past.

"The Rs 72,000 crore mega infrastructure project in Great Nicobar Island is a recipe for ecological and humanitarian disaster. My exchanges on this unfolding tragedy with the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change are all in the public domain," he said in a post on X.