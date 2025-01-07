Lucknow Diary | Akhilesh asks cadre to be disciplined

Aware of the ‘boisterous’ and ‘rowdy’ image of his workers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is treading very cautiously in the run up to the 2027 state polls. Knowing well that the raucous attitude of his party worker often dents party’s prospects in polls as people prefer to keep away with such elements, Akhilesh imparted the mantra of “discipline” to his cadre. “Everyone has to be polite and disciplined while taking the agenda of farmers, youth and PDA to the people so as to win the public trust and cash in on the support we got in 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said Akhilesh

‘Beyond the Badge’ to tell cops stories

The Uttar Pradesh Police launched a podcast series, ‘Beyond the Badge’, to inspire budding cops to improve their performance while reflecting on their style of work. The inaugural episode featured retired Director General of the Crime Branch Satya Narayan Sabat. He shared different hues of his professional and personal life, recounting memories and challenges. “These episodes will explore the untold personal aspects of cops lives, professional experiences, and their treasured memories,” said Rahul Srivastava, Additional SP, who is heading the endeavor. The podcast is available on UP Police’s YouTube channel.