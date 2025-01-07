Lucknow Diary | Akhilesh asks cadre to be disciplined

Aware of the ‘boisterous’ and ‘rowdy’ image of his workers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is treading very cautiously in the run up to the 2027 state polls. Knowing well that the raucous attitude of his party worker often dents party’s prospects in polls as people prefer to keep away with such elements, Akhilesh imparted the mantra of “discipline” to his cadre. “Everyone has to be polite and disciplined while taking the agenda of farmers, youth and PDA to the people so as to win the public trust and cash in on the support we got in 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said Akhilesh
‘Beyond the Badge’ to tell cops stories
The Uttar Pradesh Police launched a podcast series, ‘Beyond the Badge’, to inspire budding cops to improve their performance while reflecting on their style of work. The inaugural episode featured retired Director General of the Crime Branch Satya Narayan Sabat. He shared different hues of his professional and personal life, recounting memories and challenges. “These episodes will explore the untold personal aspects of cops lives, professional experiences, and their treasured memories,” said Rahul Srivastava, Additional SP, who is heading the endeavor. The podcast is available on UP Police’s YouTube channel.
Rivalry between Apna Dal factions heightens
The politico-familial rivalry between the two factions of Apna Dal is reaching the crescendo with both factions headed by two daughters of Kurmi leader late Sonelal Patel. The verbal dual is on between Ashish Patel, the Yogi Minister and husband of Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel and her estranged sister Pallavi Patel. Apna Dal (S) has been in alliance with NDA since 2014. While Pallavi is leveling the corruption charges against brother-in-law Ashish Patel, Patel is smelling the role of an unknown force in UP government pushing Pallavi’s campaign. He had met CM Yogi Adityanath last Friday seeking CBI probe into claims of Pallavi Patel.
