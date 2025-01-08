'No possibility of trial concluding in near future': HC grants bail to Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale in Elgar Parishad case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, in the Elgar Parishad case, noting that the two have already spent more than six years in jail without trial and that charges against them have not been framed yet.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata said the two had spent more than six years in jail as under-trial prisoners.

"They are in jail since 2018. Even the charges in the case are yet to be framed. The prosecution has cited over 300 witnesses, and thus there is no possibility of the trial to conclude in the near future," the court said.

A trial starts after the charges are framed.

The NIA, the prosecution agency, did not seek a stay to the HC order.

Defence lawyers Mihir Desai and Sudeep Pasbola had argued that the two accused were incarcerated since their arrest in the case.

While granting relief, the high court said it was not dealing with the merits of the case at this stage.