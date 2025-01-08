PM Modi, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu undertake roadshow in Vizag

VISAKAPATNAM: Amid cheers from the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, undertook a brief roadshow here on Wednesday.

People gathered in large numbers, showered flowers on the leaders as they traveled atop an open vehicle, waving back.

The entire stretch was decked up with the party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena.