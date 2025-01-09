Maiyan Samman Yojana sparks Jharkhand protests

RANCHI: Hundreds of women are protesting in Jharkhand, angry at receiving an amount much lower than what the Hemant Soren government promised under the flagship Maiyan Samman Yojana. They took to the streets in Dhanbad and Jharia on Wednesday, claiming a transfer of Rs 1,000 to their accounts monthly instead of the revised Rs 2,500.

The protest embarrasses the government, which on January 6 claimed to have transferred Rs 11,1415.44 crore under the welfare scheme in the form of direct benefit transfer (DBT) of Rs 2,500 each into 56.62 lakh accounts.

The agitated beneficiaries, numbering a few hundred, tried to ransack the Circle Office and tore and burnt banners of the Yojana, asking why they were discriminated against.