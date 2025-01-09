Two labourers injured as silo collapses at smelting unit in Chhattisgarh, two feared dead

A silo collapse at a smelting unit in Mungeli district injured two labourers and left two others feared trapped under debris, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm in the Saragaon area of Mungeli, approximately 100 km from the state capital Raipur.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the silo, an iron structure used to store dust materials, collapsed, burying several workers who were at the site.
Upon receiving information, police rushed to the location and initiated a rescue operation.
Two injured workers were rescued and rushed to a hospital in Bilaspur.
Commissioner of Bilaspur Division Mahadeo Kawre said that two labourers are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.
Senior officials, including the district collector and SP, are supervising rescue efforts to locate the missing workers.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said relief and rescue work is underway at war footing at accident site and the situation is being continuously monitored.
"Sad news of an industrial accident has been reported at the smelter's plant located in Rambod village of Mungeli district. Soon after being informed about the incident, necessary instructions were given to the senior officials for relief and rescue work.
The rescue work is going on at war footing at the site. It is also being continuously monitored. I pray to God for the safety of the workers trapped under the debris and the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said in a post on 'X'.