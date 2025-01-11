Amidst controversy over Ajmer Dargah, 813th Urs celebrated with grandeur

Pilgrims from around the globe, including 89 people from Pakistan, thronged the dargah to seek the blessings of the Sufi saint.

The influx was so overwhelming that when the rooms in over 6,000 hotels in Ajmer proved insufficient, locals opened their homes as makeshift guest houses to accommodate the devotees.

The Anjuman Committee revealed that while no official record of chaadar offerings is maintained, an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 chaadars were presented daily during the Urs. Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also sent chaadars as a mark of respect.