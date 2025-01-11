Assam coal mine tragedy: Another miner's body retrieved as rescue operations continue

GUWAHATI: The body of another miner was recovered from the rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Saturday, as rescue operations by the Army, Navy, and NDRF continued. Seven miners remain trapped, with efforts underway to rescue them.

The deceased has been identified as Lijen Magar, 27, from Kalamati village in Umrangso, Dima Hasao. Earlier, the body of another miner, a Nepalese national, was recovered from the mine on Monday.

Magar's body was found floating on accumulated water in the mine after the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers went to bring out the worker, an official said.

"Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning...Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold on to hope and strength in this difficult time," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Notably, the miners have remained trapped inside the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in the Umrangso area, about 250 km from Guwahati, since January 6, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

The 300-ft deep mine had a water level of around 100 ft, which decreased by 7 meters on Friday. Authorities deployed five pumps to drain the water, and a heavy pressure pump with a 500-gallon-per-minute capacity is being installed. The pump was flown in from Maharashtra by Coal India Limited.

Earlier, despite dewatering efforts, the water level failed to recede, leading authorities to suspect a connection to an external water source. As a result, on Friday, water was pumped out from three nearby abandoned mines.

Officials said another machine has been brought in from Nagpur and it will be operated from Saturday morning. They added that if it functions properly, the accumulated water is expected to be cleared by the evening.