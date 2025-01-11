Road fatalities in Punjab drop by 48 per cent after the deployment of highway safety unit

CHANDIGARH: A 48 per cent fall in road accident fatalities was observed in 2024 after the deployment of a special highway safety unit or Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) by the Punjab police early last year.

It is claimed to be the first of its kind force in the country with a response time of 6 to 8 minutes.

This force is deployed on around 7,000 out of a total 56,000 kilometres stretch of roads in the state.

The force has around 144 state-of-the-art vehicles of SSF (116 Toyota Hilux and 28 Mahindra Scorpios featuring dashboard cameras, first-aid kits, wireless systems, sirens, public address systems and stretchers.)

Each vehicle is manned by 12 personnel in three shifts and covers 30 kilometres. The force has 1,568 personnel who are newly recruited and have a different uniform than the state police. They are mainly deployed on all national highways and selected state highways and have saved about 1,000 lives. 1,955 people died in those particular road stretches in 2023 and in 2024 only 1016 casualties have been reported.

A Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) system would be installed in the vehicles of SSF so if there is a road blockade due to any law and order issue or accidents the traffic could be diverted. Besides that, laser speed guns and photo capture devices will also be installed in these vehicles to curb overspeeding on highways.

Its personnel are likely to be sent for training to the US and Australia. An all-women SSF team is also deployed.