UP Kannauj railway station roof collapse: 20 feared trapped, 14 rescued

LUCKNOW: A portion of an under-construction roof at Kannauj railway station collapsed during beautification work, leaving around 20 workers feared trapped under the debris.

So far, 14 people have been rescued, with two reported to be in critical condition. The incident occurred while workers were engaged in renovation efforts at the station. Police and administrative teams are actively conducting rescue operations.

Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister and BJP MLA from Kannauj Sadar, Aseem Arun, who was present at the scene, stated, “The priority is to ensure that no one is trapped under the debris.”

He also added, “Those who were taken to the district hospital after being rescued from the spot were stated to be stable and out of danger.”