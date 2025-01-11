Uttarakhand local body election: BJP, Congress battle internal rebellion amid high-stakes contests

DEHRADUN: The much-awaited local body elections in Uttarakhand are finally set to take place on January 23, a year later than originally scheduled. However, both major political parties in the state—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress—are facing significant challenges from rebel candidates, who have emerged as formidable opponents to their officially endorsed nominees.
Reports indicate that the BJP has expelled 124 rebel candidates, while the Congress has taken similar action against 100 of its members.
These dissenting candidates have become a major headache for both parties as they gear up for elections, which will feature contests for 11 mayoral seats, 44 municipal council positions, and 47 nagar panchayat posts.
In an effort to mitigate risks, the BJP is adopting a cautious approach. State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt revealed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead public rallies in key cities such as Haldwani, Rishikesh, and Rudrapur.
Addressing speculation about Yogi Adityanath’s participation being a minor election event, Bhatt clarified, “The BJP does not categorize elections as small or big. We approach every election with equal seriousness and responsibility. For us, every election is important, regardless of its scale. It is Congress that treats elections selectively; we treat them all with the utmost seriousness.”
Bhatt also explained Yogi Adityanath’s involvement, noting that the UP Chief Minister is included as a star campaigner because of his popularity among the people of Uttarakhand. “He is also a local resident, and Congress should welcome him,” he remarked.
BJP State Media In-Charge Manveer Singh Chouhan confirmed the expulsion of the rebel candidates, saying, “Despite significant efforts and negotiations, BJP leaders contesting against the party’s official candidates have been expelled with immediate effect. So far, the number of such rebels stands at 124, but we are still waiting for updates from various districts, which may lead to an increase in this number.”
The Congress party is facing a similar struggle with its rebels. Speaking to media, Congress State Media In-Charge Amarjeet Singh stated, “Initially, Congress expelled 18 rebel candidates who are contesting against the party’s official nominees.”
Singh added that the party is adopting a slightly lenient approach by giving these rebels an additional two days to reconsider their positions. “If they do not comply, the party will be forced to take strict action after consulting with the top leadership,” he emphasised.