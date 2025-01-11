Uttarakhand local body election: BJP, Congress battle internal rebellion amid high-stakes contests

DEHRADUN: The much-awaited local body elections in Uttarakhand are finally set to take place on January 23, a year later than originally scheduled. However, both major political parties in the state—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress—are facing significant challenges from rebel candidates, who have emerged as formidable opponents to their officially endorsed nominees.

Reports indicate that the BJP has expelled 124 rebel candidates, while the Congress has taken similar action against 100 of its members.

These dissenting candidates have become a major headache for both parties as they gear up for elections, which will feature contests for 11 mayoral seats, 44 municipal council positions, and 47 nagar panchayat posts.