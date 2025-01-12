Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

BIJAPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

The gunfight began in a forest area under the Madded police station when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and District Force were involved in the operation, he added.

Intermittent exchanges of fire were still underway, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.