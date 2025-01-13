PM Modi to launch 'Mission Mausam' to mark IMD's 150th foundation day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch "Mission Mausam", which aims to make the country a "weather-ready" and "climate-smart" nation, here on Tuesday as part of the events marking the 150th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department.

He will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation.

It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management and climate change mitigation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.