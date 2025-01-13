'She, who becomes through struggles...' Makarand Deshpande's new story captivates audience at Udaipur Tales

JAIPUR: Renowned actor, playwright, and storyteller Makarand Deshpande captivated audiences on January 12, 2025, as he launched his latest narrative, “Paa Girl,” at the Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival.

The highly anticipated performance marked a poignant moment in the festival's lineup, blending Deshpande’s signature style of vivid imagery and emotional depth.

“Paa Girl” is a soul-stirring tale about a girl clad in a saree, gazing at the sky and imploring the gods for rain. Through her expressions—her lips, eyebrows, chin, and most importantly, her eyes—she conveys a world of emotions, embodying the strength and vulnerability of womanhood.

As Deshpande narrated, he reflected on the essence of resilience with the line:

“Lad lad ke jo banti hai, ladti hai, vo ladki kehlati hai.”

("She who becomes through struggle, fights, and is called a girl.")

This story, which was shared for the first time at Udaipur Tales, beautifully weaves themes of determination, spirituality, and the poetic power of nature, resonating deeply with the audience.

A memorable highlight of Udaipur Tales

Deshpande’s unique style of storytelling, combining dramatic flair with profound emotion, made “Paa Girl” one of the standout moments on the festival’s final day.

His ability to bring characters and emotions to life reaffirmed the power of storytelling as an art form that transcends boundaries.

The Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival 2025 continues to uphold its tradition of bringing diverse voices and narratives to the forefront, with Deshpande’s new story adding another feather to its cap.