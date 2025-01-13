Two Myanmar nationals arrested in Mizoram for smuggling foreign currency notes

AIZAWL: Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in south Mizoram's Siaha district while allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency notes worth around 1. 48 crore, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The duo was apprehended on Friday after the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched a joint operation, following intelligence reports regarding cross-border smuggling activities, it said.

Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession, the statement said.

Investigation is underway.